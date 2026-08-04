Kim Woo Bin Confirmed To Star In New Drama Premiering This Year

It’s official: Kim Woo Bin is returning to the small screen with a new drama!

On August 5, tvN confirmed that Kim Woo Bin was set to star in its upcoming drama “Gifted” (working title), which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name.

“Our new drama ‘Gifted’ will premiere in the second half of 2026,” announced the network, adding, “Kim Woo Bin’s casting has been finalized.”

“Gifted” tells the story of a baseball coach who gains extraordinary abilities after an unexpected accident and goes from coaching a professional team to a bottom-ranked high school team.

Kim Woo Bin will star as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball coach who gains the special ability to instantly see a person’s baseball talent with just one glance.

“Kim Woo Bin will bring Jung Min Yong’s growth and transformation to life in a three-dimensional way with his signature depth of emotion and powerful presence,” said tvN. “In particular, he will convincingly portray the change in Jung Min Yong as he grows together with the players while constantly struggling with the question of talent versus hard work.”

While you wait for “Gifted,” watch Kim Woo Bin in his film “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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