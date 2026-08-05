'Dream To You' Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

"Dream To You" Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

Drama
Aug 05, 2026
by E Cha

ENA’s “Dream to You” is heading into the final two weeks of its run!

On August 4, the rom-com enjoyed a significant rise in viewership ahead of its final four episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, “Dream to You” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent for its latest episode.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “My Bias, My Boss” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its second episode.

Check out the first two episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Dream to You” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Dream to You
My Bias My Boss
ratings

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