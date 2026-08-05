'Dream To You' Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

ENA’s “Dream to You” is heading into the final two weeks of its run!

On August 4, the rom-com enjoyed a significant rise in viewership ahead of its final four episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, “Dream to You” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent for its latest episode.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “My Bias, My Boss” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its second episode.

Check out the first two episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Dream to You” below!

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