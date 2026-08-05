Park So Dam Is The Strategist Behind Her Family’s Dangerous Mission In New Film “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new stills of Park So Dam in character!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Park So Dam plays Young Ju, the second of Ok Sil’s (Lee Jung Eun) four children. She is practical and known for her no-nonsense honesty. Once an elite law school graduate who carried her family’s highest hopes, Young Ju has now given up on the national bar examination. Instead, she spends her days unemployed, watching cryptocurrency trading charts. Although she believes her mother’s reckless plan makes no sense, she uses her brilliant intellect to carefully create airtight alibis, making her the family’s strategist.

Park So Dam brings the multidimensional character to life by balancing helplessness with cool-headed rationality.

Director Kim Mi Jo praised Park So Dam’s performance, saying, “Young Ju is a lonely character with an independent streak, and Park So Dam was the only actress who could portray her perfectly. She dominated the set through her meticulous analysis of the role, and it was truly electrifying.”

Park So Dam also shared her thoughts on the project, saying, “After countless conversations with the director and the cast, it felt as though we had really been a family in a previous life. Every moment on set was so enjoyable that it felt like I had returned to the very beginning of my acting career.”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Park So Dam in “Special Delivery” below:

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