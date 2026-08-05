Kim Hye Soo And Kim Ji Hun’s Lives Spiral Out Of Control As Cho Yeo Jeong And Kim Jae Chul Enter The Picture In “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who has been selling the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled due to an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair some trivial.

Spoilers

In the newly released stills, following a hit-and-run accident, Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo) and Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun) stand amid a demolition site shrouded in an eerie chill. Once an influencer couple at the height of fame and happiness, they now find themselves in the desperate position of having to dispose of a body, hinting at the choices they will make to cover up the incident.

The pair is then seen hurrying somewhere in broad daylight with their faces completely concealed, foreshadowing the beginning of yet another unimaginable incident.

The consequences soon spread beyond Kyung Hee and Jae Hong, reaching both couples’ children. The devastated expressions on Kyung Hee and Jae Hong’s faces as they confront their daughter, Ye Ji (Jeon Si Hyun), who is at the center of the hit-and-run accident, underscore the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong), the woman next door, is seen having a private conversation with Ye Ji, deepening the mystery.

Adding another layer of tension, Soo Jung’s ex-husband, Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul), unexpectedly comes face to face with Kyung Hee, hinting that the relationship between the neighboring couples will become even more complicated.

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” airs every Friday at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama below:

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