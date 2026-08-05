Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, Lee Min Ho, And More Team Up In Pursuit Of The Truth In New Film “Assassins”

Upcoming film “Assassins” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

One still features Cheol Gu (Yoo Hae Jin), Jae Hwan (Park Hae Il), and Young Il (Lee Min Ho) gathered in one place. The determined expressions of the three characters who are trying to uncover the hidden forces behind the case signal the beginning of their collaboration.

Looking at someone beyond an intense beam of light, Cheol Gu hints at the desperate crises he will face during the grueling investigation through his sweat-covered face and visible wounds.

The following still of Jae Hwan showcase the firm conviction of a social affair editor who refuses to overlook suspicious circumstances while Young Il displays the passion of a rookie reporter who keeps a close eye on the scene.

The still of Cheol Gu and Hyun Do (Park Ji Hwan) examining clues left behind while looking at the layout of the commemorative ceremony venue where the incident occurred and photos from the scene heightens the tension.

Meanwhile, the confrontation between Jae Hwan and the government official (Park Hoon) foreshadows a sharp clash in which neither side will back down.

The still of Jae Hwan, Young Il, Man Seop (Kim Dae Myeung), and Yoon Hee (Ryu Hye Young) gathered at the newspaper office reveals the strong solidarity among reporters determined to document the truth despite external pressure from the era.

Finally, the mysterious silhouette looking toward the stage of the commemorative ceremony captures the breathless moments just before the incident occurs.

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)