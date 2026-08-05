Song Kang, Jang Gyuri, And Lee Jun Young Showcase Striking Transformations 10 Years After They First Meet In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released stills depict piano prodigy Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang), fellow piano genius Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young), and viola major Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) at the age of 27, 10 years after they first met at 17.

Kang Bi Oh immediately draws attention for remaining dedicated to the piano even after a decade has passed. Dressed in a sharp tuxedo, he is seen performing on the stage of a piano recital.

Choi Jung Yo has shed all traces of his once-innocent, boyish appearance and now exudes a much more mature aura. Unlike before, he carries himself with composure.

Although Hong Jae In has also developed a more mature aura, she still retains her signature bright and warm smile.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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