SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Ko Kyung Pyo, And More Confirmed For New Season Of 'The Great Escape'

“The Great Escape” is officially returning with a brand-new season!

On August 5, CJ ENM announced that “The Great Escape” will return with a new season in the second half of 2026.

“The Great Escape” is an adventure variety show where the cast works together to solve elaborate escape room challenges.

Since premiering on tvN in 2018, the show has aired four seasons through 2021, establishing itself as one of Korea’s signature adventure variety programs. Last year, it continued its legacy with the TVING original “The Great Escape: The Story,” which expanded the show’s scale and storytelling.

The new season will feature Kim Jong Min, Kim Dong Hyun, SUPER JUNIOR’s Shindong, Yoo Byung Jae, Ko Kyung Pyo, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, who joins the cast as its newest member.

Meanwhile, original cast member Kang Ho Dong has chosen to pass the baton to his fellow cast members, cheering them on from the sidelines. He said, “Every moment on ‘The Great Escape’ has brought me great joy and happiness. I believe my fellow cast members and juniors, who have even greater imagination and wisdom than I do, will do their very best to make this season a success. And finally, I’d like to leave them with one piece of advice: ‘No matter where you are, there’s always a clue.'”

The new season of “The Great Escape” will premiere on TVING in the second half of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Ko Kyung Pyo in “Love in Contract”:

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And watch Seungkwan in “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki:

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