Namkoong Min Coldly Confronts His Father-In-Law In “The Husband”

Namkoong Min is finally confronting his father-in-law in the next episode of “The Husband”!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Tae Joo was left stunned after learning from villain Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) that he had been the intended murder target. It was also revealed that the true mastermind who orchestrated the kidnapping of Kang Tae Joo’s wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) was hospital vice director Choi Chi Woong (Woo Ji Hyun), raising anticipation for how the story will conclude.

Ahead of the new episode, the new stills capture Kang Tae Joo’s private meeting with his father-in-law, Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang). With another shocking twist revealed as the drama nears its finale, it remains to be seen where their conversation will lead.

The photos show Kang Tae Joo confronting Go Dong Chan in an outdoor parking lot lit by the city lights at night. Throughout the meeting, Kang Tae Joo maintains an icy stare and a cold expression.

Other stills show Kang Tae Joo standing alone with a resolute look on his face, suggesting that his suspicions may have turned into certainty. It remains to be seen whether Go Dong Chan reveals a crucial clue—or whether Kang Tae Joo uncovers yet another hidden truth.

The production team commented, “In Episode 11, Kang Tae Joo will begin piecing together the scattered clues based on Noh Man Hee’s revelation that he was the intended murder target. Please look forward to seeing how Kang Tae Joo moves forward after being coldly awakened by a shocking truth.”

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on August 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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