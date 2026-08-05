Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Team Up To Catch Villains Like Yoo Seung Ho In 'Flex x Cop 2' Highlight Trailer

SBS’s upcoming drama “Flex x Cop 2” has shared a new highlight trailer!

In Season 2 of “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir and detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Jung Eun Chae will play veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The highlight video opens with Jin Yi Soo aboard a flight. He declares in voice-over, “I’ve tried everything and had all the fun I could, but this is my true calling.” He is then seen going all out to catch criminals, using everything from private jets and supercars to real estate transactions as he takes his lavish, money-powered investigations to the next level.

The trailer then introduces Yi Soo’s new team leader, Joo Hye Ra, a former police academy instructor. In one scene, she warns him, “I told you not to cause any trouble, didn’t I?” Jin Yi Soo timidly tries to push back, but his resistance is quickly shut down.

Although the relationship between the two detectives starts out rocky, they gradually build camaraderie as they solve various cases together. Ater Jin Yi Soo manages to solve even the toughest investigations in a flash, Joo Hye Ra beams as she tells him, “I’ll admit you’re a cheat code.” Meanwhile, Jin Yi Soo grows into a dependable partner, telling Joo Hye Ra, “Just use me however you need to, Team Leader Joo. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

The highlight trailer also offers a first look at the new villains that Violent Crimes Team 1 will face. In one scene, Joo Hye Ra says, “There’s someone we need to catch,” as she keeps a close eye on the mysterious chaebol heir Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho). As Violent Crimes Team 1 finds itself pushed into a corner by the cunning villains, Yoo Sung Won confidently taunts, “Do you really think you can catch me?” However, Joo Hye Ra remains just as confident as she declares, “There’s no such thing as a perfect crime.” The video ends with Jin Yi Soo boldly proclaiming, “Just watch how far I can go.”

Watch the trailer below!

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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And check out Yoo Seung Ho’s drama “My Strange Hero” below:

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