Ryu Seung Ryong Is A Former Baseball Star Who Will Risk Everything For His Daughter In “Portrait Of A Family”

The upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has unveiled new stills of Ryu Seung Ryong!

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

Ryu Seung Ryong stars as Jung Gu, a former baseball player who will stop at nothing to protect his daughter. Once a celebrated athlete, Jung Gu’s life falls apart after Dong Ju unexpectedly enters his life. Though rough around the edges, he reveals a much softer side whenever he’s with his daughter.

Through Jung Gu, who struggles to express his love but cares for his daughter more deeply than anyone else, Ryu Seung Ryong is set to portray a new kind of paternal devotion.

To bring the character to life, Ryu Seung Ryong carefully managed his weight and diet to portray Jung Gu from his 20s through his early-to-mid 40s. He also underwent pitching and batting training to convincingly play a former baseball player, while even sporting extensive tattoo makeup to complete the transformation.

The newly released stills highlight Jung Gu’s contrasting past and present. In one, he is in a baseball uniform at the plate, his intense gaze hinting at his days as one of the sport’s top players.

Another still captures Jung Gu frozen in shock after seemingly witnessing a devastating incident. The fear and desperation in his eyes vividly convey the lengths he’ll go to in order to protect his daughter.

Director Lee Ji Won praised the actor, saying, “Ryu Seung Ryong has the fierce eyes and energy of a wild beast, but when he’s with someone he loves, he reveals a surprisingly vulnerable side. He was the actor who could portray Jung Gu most convincingly.”

“Portrait of a Family” is set to hit theaters on September 2. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

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