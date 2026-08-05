Doh Kyung Soo's Agency Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Doh Kyung Soo's Agency Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Celeb
Aug 05, 2026
by M Lim

Doh Kyung Soo’s agency has announced that it will be taking legal action against malicious posts targeting the star.

On August 5, Blitzway Entertainment released an official statement stating it will pursue both civil and criminal legal action against those responsible for spreading false information, defamation, sexual harassment, privacy violations, and other malicious content directed at Doh Kyung Soo.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Blitzway Entertainment

Doh Kyung Soo

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