Watch: KATSEYE To Make Late-Night Performance Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

KATSEYE will be performing on U.S. late-night television for the first time next week!

On August 5 local time, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” officially announced that KATSEYE would be appearing on the program to promote their upcoming EP “WILD.”

KATSEYE will both take the stage for a performance and sit down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the August 12 episode of the show.

“The Tonight Show” announced KATSEYE’s guest appearance with a playful video of Jimmy Fallon referencing the group’s music video for their new single “Animal.”

The August 12 episode of “The Tonight Show” will air at 11:35 p.m. ET.

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