4 Reasons To Watch Costume Romance C-Drama 'Blossoms Of Power'

A vengeful spirit, a cunning prince, and a fateful encounter combine to create a unique story. On a mystical night marked by a double moon, the gates of fate open, granting those who seek justice or revenge a second chance at life. That’s how “Blossoms of Power” begins, a new costume period C-drama with action, mysteries, and the hope for a sweet romance. Here are some of the reasons why you should definitely tune into this show!

Warning: spoilers ahead.

1. The clever princess plotting for her revenge

In the middle of treason accusations involving her whole clan, Consort Princess Gu Qing Zhi vows to never let anyone define her fate and decides to take her own life before they kill her. But instead of dying, she wakes up as Princess Shen Xi He (Meng Zi Yi), a proud and noble woman who is set to take a prominent place at court by marrying into the royal family. After falling into a deathly trap and being saved by a mysterious figure, Qing Zhi, now as Shen Xi He, enters the capital with a clear goal in mind.

Having lost her old family and with a new chance to fulfill her plans, she is determined to take revenge on anyone who ever dared to wrong her and to protect the Northwest. Aside from the promise of gaining control over her future, nothing else matters. In that sense, she is a rather simple character. She doesn’t let herself be swayed easily, and her every move is carefully calculated, dictated by a cold mind rather than a passionate heart. That makes watching every episode more interesting, as you wonder if the male lead will ever get to melt the icy heart of this Princess.

2. Watching a prince falling first and harder

What Xi He doesn’t know and could never have guessed, at least at first, is that the man who saved her life and the shadow who constantly interferes in her plans is none other than the Crown Prince, Xiao Hua Yong (He Yu). After being poisoned in his childhood, he has no choice but to live under the guise of a sickly and useless man, hiding away his true condition and closely watching every move at court in order to fulfill his own desire for justice. With time and his health against him, he never thought of falling in love until he met Xi He.

Not only does her striking beauty leave him in awe, but her sharp mind and keen senses constantly amaze him, making him fall more and more in love at every turn. The way she conducts herself convinces him that there could never be a more dignified, honorable, or noble woman than her, inspiring a new sense of desire in himself as well. He falls so hard that even her coldness seems adorable in his eyes, making this male lead probably one of the most endearing lovefools in the history of C-dramas.

3. A battle to win the hand of a princess

From the very first moment she sets foot on the palace, Xi He has to escape several threats, scheme through complex politics, and figure out who will be the best option among the five suitors fighting for her hand. Luckily, Xi He isn’t the simple-minded woman who everyone thought she was. Displaying a fine composure and perceptiveness, she easily manages every one of the princes, seeing through their masks and cheap tricks to trap her into yet another treacherous marriage. But finding that in a court that feels much like a prison is as easy as it gets. Especially when Prince Xin (Jeremy Tsui) starts to suspect Xi He might be his late wife Qing Zhi and falls into a particularly dangerous obsession over her.

But not even the most desperate situations will make her rush into a union that will put her plans at risk. This female lead is as strong as an iron wall, so the prince who will join her in her life must be as clever as a fox, someone who will match her free spirit without trying to dominate her. And although the Crown Prince offers her exactly what she needs, Xi He still takes a long time before deciding to take his hand. She basically tests his patience to the limit, but Hua Yong is more than willing to oblige. That is the kind of devotion everyone loves to watch, even if it is a little pitiful at times.

4. The journey to uncover the truth about the past

Aside from winning the heart of his princess, the second most important thing for Hua Yong is discovering the person behind his poisoning. He embarks on a journey to find the culprit who hides among the members of the court, even taking the risk of shortening the few years he has left and enduring excruciating pain only to find the truth. But the more he digs into the past, the more confusing things turn. Nobody is as simple as it seems, and even the apparently loving and righteous Emperor might be implicated.

In such a complex environment, both Hua Yong and Xi He must learn to rely on each other, fight the corruption within the kingdom, and even defy death when Hua Yong clearly has a death sentence hanging over his head. This show might be your typical costume drama in some aspects, but the charming male lead who can be a little dorky, together with a charismatic female lead who has a bulletproof mindset, create a powerful combination, which perfectly portrays why they are the most beautiful “Blossoms of Power.”

Watch “Blossoms of Power” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You” and “Blossoms of Power”

Plans to watch: “Love For You”