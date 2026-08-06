Cha Tae Hyun And Uhm Ji Won Confirmed For New Comedy Film 'Two Cops And Five Kids'

Cha Tae Hyun and Uhm Ji Won will be starring in a new film together!

On August 6, Netflix announced that production has been confirmed for the new film “Two Cops and Five Kids” and unveiled the cast lineup featuring Cha Tae Hyun and Uhm Ji Won.

“Two Cops and Five Kids” follows a detective who suddenly finds himself solely in charge of all his five children when his wife leaves on a mission disguised as a trip. Just as he tries to juggle parenting and preparing for his promotion exam, the whole family becomes unexpectedly involved in an operation to take down a criminal organization.

Leading the story is Cha Tae Hyun as Dong Sik, a violent crimes detective preparing for a promotion exam and the father of five. After his wife leaves for vacation, he is left to care for their children on his own while becoming caught up in an unexpected series of events.

Starring opposite him, Uhm Ji Won plays Kyung Ah, a former police officer and Dong Sik’s wife. After spending the past 10 years raising their children largely on her own, she accepts an offer to participate in a covert mission for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in hopes of returning to the police force.

Marking their first on-screen collaboration, Cha Tae Hyun and Uhm Ji Won star as the parents of Spring (Do Young Seo), Summer (Kim Na Eun), Autumn (Jung Han Sol), Winter (Sim Ji An), and April (Kim Ra Hee).

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Cha Tae Hyun in “Brain Works”:

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And Uhm Ji Won in “For Eagle Brothers”:

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