Kong Hyo Jin Faces The Truth Behind Ha Yul Ri's Identity In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared a new glimpse of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

The upcoming episode of the drama will reveal the hidden reasons behind Oh Hyun Nam’s (Ha Yul Ri) obsessive interest in Yu Bo Na, as well as the urgent efforts of those pursuing new clues about Kingfisher.

The newly released stills show Yu Bo Na holding an empty glass bottle while Oh Hyun Nam looks at her with tearful eyes. After Oh Hyun Nam threatened Yu Bo Na by claiming she had poisoned her husband, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), Yu Bo Na chose to confront her head-on by drinking the poison herself.

Notably, photos capturing Yu Bo Na’s every move cover the windows of Oh Hyun Nam’s home, creating an unsettling atmosphere.

Meanwhile, another still shows Kwon Tae Sung looking deeply troubled after encountering suspicious circumstances and unresolved questions while investigating social issues.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles below:

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