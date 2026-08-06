Ong Seong Wu Announces Stops For 2026 Asia Fan Meeting Tour 'Let's go-ONG!'

Ong Seong Wu will be embarking on his Asia fan meeting tour!

On August 5, Ong Seong Wu shared the poster for his 2026 Fan Meeting Asia Tour “Let’s go-ONG!”

Following its successful show in Seoul on July 25, “Let’s go-ONG!” will take place in Yokohama, Jakarta, Taipei, Bangkok, and Hong Kong.

Check out the poster below!

Currently, Ong Seong Wu is starring in “Spooky in Love.”

Also watch Ong Seong Wu in “More Than Friends” below:

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