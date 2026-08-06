Kwak Si Yang Returns Behind Bars In “Flex X Cop 2”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled new stills featuring Kwak Si Yang’s return in a special appearance!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Kwak Si Yang appeared in Season 1 as Jin Seung Joo, the half-brother of Jin Yi Soo. Jin Seung Joo was a capable ally who stepped forward to resolve problems whenever Jin Yi Soo faced a crisis. However, Jin Seung Joo was later revealed to be the ultimate villain who drove Jin Yi Soo’s parents to their deaths.

In the newly released stills, Jin Seung Joo appears in a prison visitation room. Wearing a prison uniform, Jin Seung Joo looks noticeably haggard. His appearance gives off a starkly different atmosphere from his previous polished image while leading Hansu Group.

In another still, Jin Seung Joo faces someone with a cold, hardened expression, raising questions about who he is meeting.

The production team said, “Kwak Si Yang will add depth to the story of the character Jin Seung Joo through his weighty performance. Please watch the broadcast to find out what kind of impact the final villain from Season 1 will have on the developments of Season 2.”

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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