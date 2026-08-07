Lee Yeon Is The Family Troublemaker Who Acts Before She Thinks In New Film “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new stills of Lee Yeon in character!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Lee Yeon plays Dong Ju, the third child of the family and a former professional wrestler. Dong Ju is a hotheaded, action-oriented character whose fists move faster than her thoughts and who seems like a ticking time bomb that attracts trouble wherever she goes. Even after ending her wrestling career due to an injury, she channels her overflowing energy into taking charge of the physically demanding tasks in the family’s revenge mission.

To perfect the character, Lee Yeon traveled to Japan to refine her look with a striking shaggy-cut hairstyle. She also underwent rigorous professional wrestling action training, demonstrating her dedication to the role.

Director Kim Mi Jo said, “It is difficult to imagine Dong Ju being played by anyone other than Lee Yeon, as she showed perfect synchronization with the character. Despite the physically demanding nature of the role due to numerous action scenes, she approached them with passion without a single complaint.”

Lee Yeon also highlighted the character’s tender inner side, saying, “Dong Ju is the roughest and most distinctive member of the family, but she is actually a young daughter who throws herself into action because she wants to ease her mother’s deep-seated pain.”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Lee Yeon in “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

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