Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, And Kim Shin Bi Showcase Their Chemistry While Filming 'Flex X Cop 2'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled a making-of video!

In Season 2 of “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir and detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Jung Eun Chae will play veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released behind-the-scenes video captures the excitement of the cast’s first day of filming, highlighting the cheerful atmosphere and strong teamwork among the actors and crew.

As Ahn Bo Hyun arrives on set, the crew warmly welcomes him back, creating a celebratory atmosphere. Reflecting on his return after nearly three years, the actor says, “It’s great to see everyone again after about three years. There are some new faces as well, but after our script reading and spending time together, it feels like coming home.”

Jung Eun Chae, who is joining the series this season, also receives an enthusiastic welcome from the team. Sharing her thoughts on the new environment, she says, “First of all, the atmosphere on set is really great, and the teamwork is excellent, so I think all I need to do is adapt well and settle in.”

The video also offers a preview of the growing chemistry between Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae as they film scenes together and take commemorative photos on set.

Meanwhile, the familiar teamwork between Ahn Bo Hyun and his fellow detectives Kang Sang Jun and Kim Shin Bi remains strong. Their bond as a team continues to shine, with the trio showing an even closer dynamic as they reunite for the new season.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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