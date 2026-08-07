Watch: Lee Min Jung And Kim Ji Seok’s Happy Marriage Quickly Turns Sour In “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” Teaser

Upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has released a new teaser!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok), who, despite once promising each other eternal love, are now constantly at odds. The teaser opens with Baek Mi Young looking radiant in a beautiful wedding dress before the mood abruptly shifts as the couple suddenly go from sweet newlywed bliss to snapping at each other at every opportunity, signaling the start of their chaotic divorce battle.

Although the two run a wedding dress shop together and display perfect teamwork as business partners, they are actually locked in a cold war behind the scenes. In one scene, Baek Mi Young scolds Ji Won Ho, saying, “Stop interfering with my work and focus on your own,” while in another, Ji Won Ho complains, “I’m not the one who’s wrong—it’s Baek Mi Young.”

Toward the end of the teaser, Baek Mi Young forcefully throws off her wedding ring, officially declaring the start of the divorce war. The teaser ends on a shot of Baek Mi Young glaring with burning anger, building anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

Watch the teaser below!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” below:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki:

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