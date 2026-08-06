Kim Dae Myeung Grabs Woo Ji Hyun By The Collar In Tense Confrontation On “The Husband”

“The Husband” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

In the upcoming episode, Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) and Choi Chi Woong (Woo Ji Hyun)—who had been working together driven by their twisted desires—have a tense confrontation.

Noh Man Hee grabs Choi Chi Woong by the collar and glares fiercely at him as he unleashes his rage, while Choi Chi Woong is caught off guard and flustered by Noh Man Hee’s unexpected appearance, raising questions about what could prompt the intense confrontation.

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on August 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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