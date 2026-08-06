STARSHIP Entertainment's New Boy Group AEN Announces Official Fan Club Name

STARSHIP Entertainment’s new boy group AEN has given their fans a new name!

On August 6, AEN announced their fan club name through an official YouTube video. The official fan club name is Aneee, which refers to someone who will always be together with AEN, now in this moment as well as in the future.

Check out the announcement video below!

AEN is a seven-member group consisting of Jiyong, Bomin, Kyuhyun, Haru, Haruto, Junseo, and Kaira. The group made their debut with their first EP “A NEW ERA OF NOW” on August 5.

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