Ryu Seung Ryong And Ha Ji Won's Family Is Torn Apart By A Shocking Incident In “Portrait Of A Family”

Upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has released a new set of stills teasing its mystery-filled story.

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

The newly released stills capture both the film’s mystery and emotional intensity. One image shows Jung Gu during his glory days as a nationally beloved baseball star, standing at the plate with a bat and locking eyes with the pitcher. Another depicts Nam Mi standing in front of a van amid a flurry of camera flashes, staring at her phone with a conflicted expression, hinting at the glamorous life the celebrity couple once shared.

The mood then takes a dramatic turn. Jung Gu is standing dazed in a dark alley, while Nam Mi wears the expression of someone who has given up on everything, foreshadowing the tragedy that befalls them.

Another still shows Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju gazing anxiously at something off-screen, raising questions about her role at the center of the incident.

Another image captures Jung Gu long after his days of fame, visibly distraught at a police station. As he desperately shouts at someone, the still hints at the lengths he’ll go to in order to protect his daughter.

Other stills capture Jung Gu’s family members. His mother Gi Sik (Kim Hae Sook) is carrying a fur coat despite the summer heat, while his older sister Ji Sook (Kim Sun Young) wears a bold leopard-print sheer outfit. Standing beside them is Jung Gu’s brother-in-law Sung Myung (Kim Young Min), sporting curly hair, sunglasses, and beads of sweat, creating an eccentric family portrait.

The stills also feature reporter Choi Wook (Lee Hyun Kyun), who has long shared a bitter history with Jung Gu, staring intently at something while on a filming set.

In the final images, Dong Ju looks back in desperation as police lead her away, reaching out for help while the last still captures Jung Gu desperately clinging to her hand until the very last moment, teasing the film’s unpredictable events.

“Portrait of a Family” is set to hit theaters on September 2. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

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And watch Ha Ji Won in “Climax”:

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