Ban Min Jung Announces Marriage

Actress Ban Min Jung is getting married!

On August 6, a representative from Ban Min Jung’s side shared, “Ban Min Jung will be getting married on September 6 at a venue in Seoul.”

It was revealed that her fiancé is a businessman who is one year older than her. The couple reportedly met through a mutual acquaintance and will tie the knot in the presence of their family and close friends.

Ban Min Jung made her debut in the 2001 film “Address Unknown.” She has since appeared in numerous dramas, including “Dong Yi,” “My Husband Got a Family,” “Good Doctor,” “Bridal Mask,” and more.

Congratulations to Ban Min Jung and her fiancé!

Watch Ban Min Jung in “Good Doctor” below:

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