Lee Sin Young Belatedly Reveals Military Enlistment In Heartfelt Letter

Lee Sin Young has revealed that he has enlisted in the military.

On August 6, the actor personally announced the news in a handwritten letter shared on Instagram after quietly enlisting and completing his basic military training.

His full message is as follows:

Hello, this is Lee Sin Young. First, I’d like to apologize for sharing this news a little late. Even before enlisting, I spent a lot of time thinking about how and when I should share the news with you. However, while I was at the training center, I wanted to focus on my military service as a soldier, so I wasn’t able to tell you sooner. I’m sorry to those of you who were surprised by this sudden announcement. I also feel bad for making you wait without saying anything. I’m always grateful to everyone who continues to support me and stay by my side. I’ll also do my best to stay healthy and faithfully fulfill my duties where I am, and I’ll return safely. As of August 6, 2026, I have officially completed my basic military training. Thank you, as always. I’ll greet you again in good health. Lee Sin Young

Lee Sin Young made his debut in the 2018 web drama “Just One Bite.” He later gained recognition for his performances in dramas including “Crash Landing on You,” “Awaken,” “Dr. Romantic 3,” as well as the film “Rebound.”

We wish Lee Sin Young a safe service!

Watch Lee Sin Young in his recent drama “Moon River” below:

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