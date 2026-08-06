Rocket Punch’s Suyun Parts Ways With Woollim Entertainment

Rocket Punch’s Suyun has left Woollim Entertainment.

On August 6, Woollim Entertainment announced that Suyun’s exclusive contract with the agency had come to an end and that the two had mutually decided to part ways.

Back in December 2024, all of Suyun’s fellow Rocket Punch members departed Woollim Entertainment after their exclusive contracts expired. With Suyun’s departure, every member of Rocket Punch has now officially left the agency.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello,

This is Woollim Entertainment. We would like to inform you that the exclusive contract of SuYun, a member of Rocket Punch, has come to an end. Following a long period of sincere and extensive discussions regarding her future activities, both the company and the artist have reached a mutual agreement to respect each other’s future paths and to move forward separately. We will always cherish the time shared with SuYun and would like to express our deepest gratitude for her dedication, passion, and hard work throughout her activities. Woollim Entertainment sincerely supports SuYun as she embarks on a new chapter in her journey ahead. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to all fans who have consistently shown SuYun their unwavering love and support, and we kindly ask for your continued interest and encouragement for her future endeavors. Thank you.

Wishing Suyun all the best in her future endeavors!

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