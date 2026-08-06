Watch: Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, And Lee Won Jung's Military Life Is Shaken Up By A Tough New Commander In “New Recruit 4”

“New Recruit 4” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The newly released main poster features the Shinhwa Battalion soldiers and commanding officers lined up in front of the guard post. At the center is Corporal Park Min Seok, joined by original squad members Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun) and Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han), whose determined expressions hint at how much their military lives have changed.

The addition of expressionless new recruit Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung), whose true intentions remain a mystery, further piques curiosity. The battalion’s commanding officers also make a strong impression, led by the elite new battalion commander Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Kyun), alongside company commander Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan), First Lieutenant Oh Seok Jin (Lee Sang Jin), and the unit’s youngest staff sergeant Choi Il Goo (Nam Tae Woo).

The accompanying trailer highlights the dramatic changes awaiting the unit. After teasing the worn-out appearance of Sung Yoon Mo (Kim Hyun Gyu), who had expected an easy assignment in the administrative office, the arrival of ace rookie Kim Hyun Wook signals a new era for Shinhwa Battalion. Things only grow more chaotic with the arrival of the battalion’s new commander, Byun Hyuk Jin, who immediately establishes strict discipline and shakes up what had once been a relatively peaceful military life.

As the soldiers are pushed to their limits by an even harsher military life, the trailer hints at the many challenges awaiting Shinhwa Battalion. A relentless series of emergency situations, the arrival of the Marine Corps, and Choi Il Goo’s commanding shout, “From this moment on, this is the real thing, so stay sharp!”, all tease an even bigger and more intense season.

Watch the trailer below:

“New Recruit 4” will premiere on August 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War” below:

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And watch Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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