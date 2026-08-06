Watch: Jennie Takes 2nd Win For 'Less than a Lover' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By Red Velvet, Dino, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has won her second music show trophy for her new single “Less than a Lover”!

On the August 6 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were Young K’s “Shut The Door” and Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” Jennie ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,253 points.

Congratulations to Jennie! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included Red Velvet, Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino), BABYMONSTER, Dayoung and Jay Park, KISS OF LIFE, POW, NOWZ, WHIB, NouerA, ARTMS, Kep1er’s Xiaoting, The Wind, A2O MAY, Junhee, and Huh Jiwon.

Check out their performances below!

Red Velvet – “Surfin’ Boy”

Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino) – “Party Rock Rock” and “Love Sick”

BABYMONSTER – “MOON”

Dayoung and Jay Park – “FLIRTY”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

POW – “Flavor”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

WHIB – “CHERRY PIE”

NouerA – “.exe”

ARTMS – “Born Stunner”

Kep1er’s Xiaoting – “LEGEND”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

A2O MAY – “Rain On My Parade” and “Love Got Me Ooh”

Junhee – “LA LA LA LUNE”

Huh Jiwon – “Call Me Up”