Ji Sung And Ha Yun Kyung’s Bottled-Up Emotions Explode In Their First Major Fight In “The Apartment Job”

Ji Sung and Ha Yun Kyung’s fake marriage will hit its first major obstacle in “The Apartment Job”!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

Previously, Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) spent the night reviewing the apartment’s management regulations in an effort to help Jang Sook Jin (Moon So Ri), ultimately proposing the formation of a tenants’ representative council. However, their plan hit a snag when Kang Ha Jung (Ryu Hyun Kyung) discovered Park Hae Kang’s alliance with Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) and stepped in to stop Kang Ha Ri.

In the upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang and Kang Ha Ri’s fake marriage faces its first real crisis as the two get into their first major argument. What begins with the pair questioning each other about the feelings they’ve kept hidden soon escalates into an emotional confrontation. Kang Ha Ri corners Park Hae Kang with tears welling up in her eyes, while Park Hae Kang also struggles to hold back his tears before lashing out with harsh words.

Having worked closely together while posing as husband and wife, it remains to be seen what triggers their conflict.

Episode 9 of “The Apartment Job” airs on August 8 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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