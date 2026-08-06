THEBLACKLABEL Clarifies Rumors About Rosé's Participation In BLACKPINK's 10th-Anniversary Event

THEBLACKLABEL has issued a statement regarding Rosé’s participation in BLACKPINK’s upcoming 10th-anniversary event.

On August 6 KST, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK would be holding a special meet-and-greet event on August 8 to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut. In its formal announcement, the agency noted that the event would be “attended by select BLACKPINK members, depending on their schedules.”

The following day, THEBLACKLABEL released statements in both English and Korean to clarify “inaccurate information and unverified speculation” about Rosé’s participation in the event.

Confirming that Rosé would be attending the event, THEBLACKLABEL wrote in English, “THEBLACKLABEL and Rosé have ensured well in advance that all necessary arrangements were coordinated and secured so that she can share this meaningful moment with her fans. Being present for this occasion has long been set as her top priority and prepared for accordingly.”

The label’s full English statement can be found below: