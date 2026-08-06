THE BOYZ's Younghoon Signs With New Agency

THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has joined a new agency!

On August 7, Namoo Actors announced that Younghoon had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

“We are delighted to be working together with Younghoon, who possesses unlimited potential,” said Namoo Actors. “We will give Younghoon our unsparing support so that he can unleash his unique charms and talent as an actor to his heart’s content.”

“We will also actively support his activities with THE BOYZ, and we will do our utmost so that he can continue his precious interactions with his fans, who always send him so much love,” continued the agency. “We will always be there for and support not only Younghoon’s next steps as he takes this new leap, but also the shining moments that he will create together with THE BOYZ. Please continue to give Younghoon’s various activities lots of interest and love in the future as well.”

Younghoon, who debuted as a member of THE BOYZ in 2017, made his acting debut in the web drama “Love Revolution” in 2020. He has since gone on to appear in hit dramas like “One the Woman” and “Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.”

Meanwhile, Namoo Actors is currently home to a star-studded roster of actors that includes Lee Joon Gi, Park Eun Bin, Song Kang, Koo Kyo Hwan, Roh Jeong Eui, Kang Ki Young, Kim Ji Eun, former fromis_9 member Jang Gyuri, and more.

Watch Younghoon in “Love Revolution” on Viki below:

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And check out his drama “One the Woman” below!

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