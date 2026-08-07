2027 D Awards To Be Held In Paris, Making It 1st K-Pop Awards Ceremony To Take Place In Europe

Mark your calendars for next year’s D Awards!

On August 7 KST, the D Awards announced that its 2027 ceremony would take place in Paris, making it the first K-pop awards ceremony ever to be held in Europe.

The 2027 D Awards will be held over two days on January 15 and 16, 2027 at Plenitude Arena (formerly Paris La Défense Arena), Europe’s largest indoor arena.

Organized by Korean newspaper Sports DongA, the D Awards were first launched in 2025.

“We are doing our utmost to prepare for the show, which will mark a monumental moment in K-pop history,” said the organizing committee. “Please look forward to a festival where artists and global fans become one through music.”

The 2027 D Awards in Paris will air on Channel A in Korea. Stay tuned for the artist lineup!

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