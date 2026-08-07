Watch: Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Go From Friends To Lovers In 1st Teaser For 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled its first teaser!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the decade-long romance shared by Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), who started out as as childhood friends.

The teaser begins with Lee Mi Do gazing lovingly at her boyfriend Namgoong Ho while recalling in voice-over, “Every moment was passionate and exciting, and so we only had eyes for one another. The times when we loved each other most dazzlingly.”

As the couple goes from seven-year-old friends happily playing together to adolescents in their school days and later adults, their relationship eventually turns romantic. As Namgoong Ho is seen watching Lee Mi Do, who dreams of becoming a director, beaming with joy on a film set, he narrates in voice-over, “Your dream made my heart flutter, and I couldn’t help but love you.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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