Ong Seong Wu Reveals His True Colors After Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong's Fake Engagement In 'Spooky In Love'

As tvN’s “Spooky in Love” enters the second half of its run, the excitement is only just getting started!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is a new occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) was pressured by her grandmother to get engaged to Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu) to quash rumors about her past broken engagement and strengthen her position in the succession battle. However, at the end of the latest episode, Cheon Yeo Ri responded to the pressure by unexpectedly bringing Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) to a family dinner and announcing a fake engagement.

As Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook have clearly been developing feelings for each other while solving cases together, it remains to be seen whether this fake engagement will blossom into a real romance.

In the upcoming episode, Kang Min Hwan, who has long harbored feelings for Cheon Yeo Ri and has been actively trying to get engaged to her, will not react well to this latest development. As he moves to keep Ma Gang Wook in check and drive the couple apart, he will begin to reveal his true colors and show his dark side.

The story of Cheon Yeo Ri’s curse, which started with a yacht accident 12 years ago, will also be revealed. After surviving the accident that killed her friend Kang Ji Hwan, not only did Cheon Yeo Ri begin seeing ghosts, but anyone she touched started seeing them as well.

In the second half of the drama, the mystery of why Kang Ji Hwan lingers by Cheon Yeo Ri’s side instead of crossing over to the afterlife—and the hidden reason for her curse—will be the crux of the story.

The next episode of “Spooky in Love” will air on August 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)