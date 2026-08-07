Ahn Bo Hyun's Reunion With Former Police Instructor Jung Eun Chae Begins With A Bomb Crisis In “Flex X Cop 2”

“Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Flex x Cop 2” unveiled new stills showing Jin Yi Soo caught in a life-threatening crisis from the very first episode.

The newly released images show Jin Yi Soo casually strolling through his family’s Hansoo Department Store alongside his Violent Crimes Unit 1 teammates Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun) and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi). However, after his sharp detective instincts kick in and he notices something suspicious, he approaches to inspect a mysterious object himself.

The moment he does, Park Joon Young and Choi Kyung Jin turn pale and urgently signal for him not to move.

The scene unfolds after Jin Yi Soo and his teammates respond to an anonymous tip and discover an improvised explosive device. However, as Jin Yi Soo accidentally touches the bomb, he finds himself unable to let go, as doing so could cause the entire department store to explode.

The stills also introduce Joo Hye Ra—Jin Yi Soo’s former fearsome instructor at the police academy, now the head of the National Police Agency’s counterterrorism team—arriving at the scene in tactical police gear and coming face-to-face with the now human ticking time bomb.

With Jin Yi Soo targeted by a terrorist and reunited with Joo Hye Ra under life-or-death circumstances, anticipation is high to see how the two will overcome the crisis.

The production team shared, “Season 2 will feature a series of cases that only a chaebol detective like Jin Yi Soo could encounter. From the scale of the incidents to their highly unconventional settings, viewers can look forward to cases unlike anything seen in a typical investigative drama, so please stay tuned.”

“Flex x Cop 2” premieres on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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