Jung Hae In And Ha Young Face Love, Lies, And A Crime Boss In “Our Sticky Love”

Jung Hae In and Ha Young’s new romantic comedy “Our Sticky Love” premieres today!

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

The series is directed by Kim Jang Han of “Do You Like Brahms?” and “My Demon,” and written by Mo Ji Hye, who reunites with the director for the first time in four years since “You Raise Me Up.”

Centered on the romance that unexpectedly blossoms between Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae, the series also weaves in action and noir elements through the relentless pursuit of crime boss Baek Sang Gil (Heo Sung Tae), who is hunting the very-much-alive Go Eun Sae. The colorful residents of Yeot Village further add warmth, humor, and heart to the story.

Jung Hae In stars as Jang Tae Ha, a suspicious boxing coach who claims to be Go Eun Sae’s boyfriend. After leaving a criminal organization in hopes of starting a new life, he reunites with his first love Go Eun Sae, and finds himself spinning a web of lies.

Ha Young plays elite prosecutor Go Eun Sae, who suffers from amnesia. Before losing her memories, she was known as Go Ji Won and was investigating a violent criminal organization when an accident left her unconscious. She later wakes up in an unfamiliar hospital and follows Jang Tae Ha—who insists he’s her boyfriend—to Yeot Village.

Heo Sung Tae plays crime boss Baek Sang Gil, who believed he had eliminated prosecutor Go Ji Won after she uncovered his greatest weakness. When he learns that she is still alive, he launches a relentless hunt to track her down.

The drama also features Kim Young Ok, Jeon Bae Soo, Seo Jung Yeon, Jang Hye Jin, Cha Chung Hwa, Kim Mi Hwa, Lee Jae Won, Jung Soon Won, and Choi Yu Ju as the lovable residents of Yeot Village.

Director Kim Jang Han shared, “Our top priority was staying true to the essence of a romantic comedy by making the romance and comedic moments between the two leads as enjoyable as possible. We also made sure the noir elements never became overly heavy.”

“Our Sticky Love” premieres on August 7 at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix.

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

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