AND2BLE’s Kim Gyuvin And TWS’s Dohoon To Step Down As “Music Core” MCs

AND2BLE’s Kim Gyuvin and TWS’s Dohoon will be stepping down as MCs of MBC’s “Music Core.”

On August 7, the program announced that Kim Gyuvin and Dohoon will be leaving their MC positions after serving for approximately one year and five months. Their final broadcast will air on August 22.

The two idols joined “Music Core” as MCs on March 1, 2025, and have hosted the weekly music show ever since.

Ahead of his final broadcast, Kim Gyuvin shared, “It was truly an honor to be given such a meaningful and precious opportunity. It was even more special because I got to share it with Dohoon and A-NA. This experience has become a valuable source of growth for me, and I’ll cherish these memories for the rest of my life. I’d like to sincerely thank the production staff for all their hard work, and I’m so happy I was able to bring joy to our fans. Thank you to everyone who has always watched over and supported us.”

Dohoon also reflected on his time as an MC, saying, “My time on ‘Music Core’ was incredibly meaningful. It allowed me to learn more about myself and grow even further. Since hosting the show every week had become part of my routine, it’s especially bittersweet to say goodbye, but I think all the memories I made here will stay with me for a long time.”

He continued, “I’ll use these memories as motivation to continue growing and return as an even better version of TWS’s Dohoon. I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers, our fans 42 [TWS’s fandom], and every member of the ‘Music Core’ staff who always took such good care of me for all the love and support you’ve shown me.”

Kim Gyuvin and Dohoon’s final appearance as MCs will air on August 22 at 3:20 p.m. KST.

Source (1)