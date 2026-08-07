Kong Hyo Jin’s Company Retreat Turns Into A Life-Or-Death Crisis In “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously, Yu Bo Na resumed her life as the legendary sniper Kingfisher while continuing her day job as the manager of Sales Team 3. It was also revealed that the seemingly ordinary department is actually a covert team of specialists who eliminate dangerous criminals through methods ranging from staged accidents and hacking to poisoning.

Ahead of the episode, newly released stills capture Sales Team 3 enjoying a company retreat ahead of an important client meeting, dressed in matching outfits.

One photo shows Yu Bo Na savoring a rare break from housework and parenting. During a dart game to decide the dinner menu, she becomes completely focused on the competition. Holding the dart with perfect form, she displays the precision expected of a legendary one-shot, one-kill sniper.

However, the mood quickly shifts as the team finds itself facing danger. Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il) stands fearlessly with his arms spread wide despite having a gun pointed directly at him. Usually known for his easygoing personality and self-deprecating humor, viewers are left wondering how he’ll reveal the combat skills he’s kept hidden.

Meanwhile, Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Sung) is bleeding as someone helps him walk, raising questions about who attacked him.

Elsewhere, Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee) and Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri) hide together while carefully surveying the scene. Bong Tae Min covers Oh Hyun Nam’s mouth to signal her to stay silent, while she suppresses her panic and quietly follows his lead, leaving viewers eager to find out what happened.

With suspicious evidence discovered at the pension where the team is staying, curiosity is mounting over what exactly unfolds during the retreat and what crime lies behind the unfolding chaos.

The production team shared, “What begins as a seemingly peaceful company retreat will quickly spiral into an unpredictable, life-or-death crisis. Along with Yu Bo Na’s deadly killer instincts, each member of Sales Team 3 will finally reveal the true extent of their hidden combat abilities. Please look forward to seeing how they join forces and showcase their unique strengths.”

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles below:

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