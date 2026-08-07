Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young’s Friendship Is Torn Apart By Constant Comparisons In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The new teaser highlights the evolving relationship between Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who go from perfectly matched partners to fierce rivals.

The teaser opens with the two student pianists performing a four-hands piece together. As they naturally divide their roles—saying, “You take the pedals, I’ll handle the sheet music”—they showcase the seamless chemistry and coordination essential to the performance.

However, tension soon begins to grow between the two close friends as the outside world starts comparing the young prodigies. While Kang Pio is pierced by his mother’s harsh criticism as she refuses to accept anything less than first place, Choi Jeong Yo finds himself becoming the center of attention as an emerging piano talent.

Eventually, the strain drives a wedge between them. Hurt and frustrated, Choi Jeong Yo asks Kang Pio, “Are you deliberately distancing yourself from me?” Exhausted, Kang Pio can only stare back at him in silence.

As constant comparisons begin to tear apart what was once a close friendship and the perfect musical partnership, viewers are left wondering what lies ahead for the two pianists.

Watch the teaser below:

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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