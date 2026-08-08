KATSEYE's Sophia To Take Temporary Break From Activities

KATSEYE’s Sophia will be temporarily sitting out the group’s activities due to health concerns.

On August 7 local time, HYBE x Geffen announced that Sophia would be “temporarily unable to participate in promotional activities,” explaining that the decision was made to prioritize “her mental health and wellness.”

The official announcement continued, “Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery.”

HYBE x Geffen’s full statement is as follows: