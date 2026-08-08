KATSEYE's Sophia To Take Temporary Break From Activities
KATSEYE’s Sophia will be temporarily sitting out the group’s activities due to health concerns.
On August 7 local time, HYBE x Geffen announced that Sophia would be “temporarily unable to participate in promotional activities,” explaining that the decision was made to prioritize “her mental health and wellness.”
The official announcement continued, “Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery.”
HYBE x Geffen’s full statement is as follows:
Hello,
We are very sorry to share that Sophia will be temporarily unable to participate in upcoming promotional activities. We understand how much EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing Sophia on stage, but it is imperative that her mental health and wellness are prioritized.
Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery. While Sophia herself is eager to perform alongside her members, the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority.
We will continue to closely monitor her progress and support her journey. We plan to reassess her condition in September and will share a further update with fans at that time.
We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support for Sophia, and we look forward to her being back with KATSEYE.
Thank you.
HxG