'Flex X Cop 2' Premieres To Higher Ratings Than Season 1 As 'A Bona Fide Killer' Hits New All-Time High

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” is off to a promising start!

On August 7, Season 2 of Ahn Bo Hyun’s returning series “Flex x Cop” premiered to higher viewership ratings than Season 1. According to Nielsen Korea, “Flex x Cop 2” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent (while Season 1 premiered to a nationwide average of 5.7 percent back in 2024).

Meanwhile, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer,” which airs in the same time slot, remained both the most-watched show in its time slot and the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night as it achieved its highest ratings yet. The third episode of the action drama starring Kong Hyo Jin scored an average nationwide rating of 8.3 percent, marking a personal record for the new series.

Watch the first three episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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