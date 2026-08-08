Stray Kids Tops YouTube And iTunes Charts All Over The World With 'THIS & THAT'

Stray Kids is back—and already topping charts worldwide!

On August 7 at 1 p.m. KST, Stray Kids made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “THIS & THAT” and its title track of the same name. Immediately upon their release, both the EP and the song “This & That” soared to the top of charts in numerous countries across the globe.

By the morning of August 8 KST, “THIS & THAT” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 32 different regions, including Canada, Brazil, and France. Stray Kids’ title track “This & That” had also reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in many regions, including Argentina, Peru, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the music video for “This & That” hit No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos, in addition to reaching No. 1 in at least 25 regions including the United States, Australia, Brazil, and Canada.

Domestically, “This & That” shot to No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea shortly after its release on August 7.

According to Hanteo Chart, “THIS & THAT” also sold an impressive total of 1,834,937 copies on just the first day of its release alone.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on a promising start to their latest comeback!

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