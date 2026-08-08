Park Eun Bin Gets Grilled By Yang Se Jong's Grandmother In 'Spooky In Love'

Park Eun Bin is in for an unexpected “interrogation” on the next episode of “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), who had been facing pressure from her grandmother to get engaged to Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu), shocked everyone by suddenly introducing Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) as her fiancé at a family gathering.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, it now appears to be Cheon Yeo Ri’s turn to meet the “in-laws.” While escorting a drunk Ma Gang Wook home, Cheon Yeo Ri is caught by his grandmother Paeng Myo Soon (Cha Mi Kyung), leading to an impromptu vetting session that she wasn’t prepared for.

Cheon Yeo Ri, who arrives at Ma Gang Wook’s home together with his work colleague Go Pil Dong (Lee Chang Hoon), is clearly caught off guard by the appearance of his grandmother. But in contrast to the flustered Cheon Yeo Ri, who wears an awkward smile, Paeng Myo Sun’s gaze is both intensely curious and somewhat wary as she inspects the woman who has brought her grandson home.

Cheon Yeo Ri, who was planning to return to her own home after dropping Ma Gang Wook off, winds up being cornered by the excited Paeng Myo Sun, who has long been curious about her grandson’s love life.

The two women ultimately sit down for a conversation at Ma Gang Wook’s house, where Paeng Myo Sun seizes the opportunity to bombard Cheon Yeo Ri with an unending barrage of questions.

To find out what happens during this relentless “interrogation,” catch the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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