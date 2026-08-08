Ji Sung And His Squad Of Masked Moms Take To YouTube For Live Exposé In 'The Apartment Job'

Get ready for a daring livestream on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang openly declared war on Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) after refusing his order to commit murder in exchange for the 10 billion won (approximately $7.1 million) he needed.

In the drama’s upcoming episode, the seemingly cornered Park Hae Kang will make an unexpected move: a live broadcast on YouTube. In newly released stills from the episode, Park Hae Kang bands together with a group of moms from the apartment complex to hold a group livestream exposing Lee Choong Won’s corruption.

Cha Yoon Jo (Son Ji Yoon) and the other moms, all of whom are wearing cat masks for the livestream, have even donned matching black outfits in order to maximize their visual impact. Armed with the evidence they discovered at the kindergarten, Park Hae Kang and the squad of masked moms publicly take aim at Lee Choong Won and his misdeeds.

“Park Hae Kang and the moms of the apartment complex will join forces to launch a powerful counterattack against Lee Choong Won,” teased the drama’s production team. “A small clue found at the kindergarten becomes the trigger for uncovering massive corruption. Please stay tuned to find out what the results of their collaborative effort will be.”

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on August 8 at 10:40 p.m. KST,

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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Or watch Son Ji Yoon in “Filing for Love” below:

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