TWICE's 'FANCY' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 700 Million Views

TWICE’s music video for “FANCY” has soared past 700 million views on YouTube!

According to JYP Entertainment, on August 8 at around 12 p.m, TWICE’s music video for their 2019 hit “FANCY” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s third music video to achieve the feat after “What is Love?” and “TT.”

TWICE first released the music video for “FANCY” on April 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately seven years, three months, and 16 days to hit the 700 million mark.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “FANCY” again below:

Watch TWICE’s Dahyun in her drama “Love Me” on Viki below:

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