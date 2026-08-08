Namkoong Min And Kim Dae Myeung Face Off In Tense Final Showdown On 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared a glimpse of the suspenseful final showdown between Namkoong Min and Kim Dae Myeung!

“The Husband” is a thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) was shocked to learn that he had been the original target of the murder plot, not his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol). However, that wasn’t the only twist in store: it also turned out that the mastermind controlling Noh Man Hee and Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee) was none other than Choi Chi Woong (Woo Ji Hyun).

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a heated confrontation between Kang Tae Joo and the wanted criminal Noh Man Hee. As the two men face each other one-on-one, the air is thick with tension, as if a violent fight could break out at any moment.

Kang Tae Joo fixes Noh Man Hee with a steely gaze that hints at his determination, while Noh Man Hee shoots a murderous glare at Kang Tae Joo with eyes that reveal his madness.

“With only two episodes left to go, this scene in which Kang Tae Joo and Noh Man Hee meet for a private conversation will be the most important highlight of Episode 11,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on what kinds of repercussions this meeting between the two men will have.”

To find out what Kang Tae Joo and Noh Man Hee have to say to one another—and whether the secret of the murder plot will be revealed—catch the next episode of “The Husband” on August 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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