Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Go On Fake Dates That Seem Awfully Real In 'Spooky In Love'

Even if Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong’s engagement on “Spooky in Love” is fake, the chemistry between them is all too real!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), who had been facing pressure from her grandmother to get engaged to Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu), pretended that she had gotten engaged to Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) instead.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook attempt to create proof of their relationship in order to quash suspicions about their engagement. In order to make their fake engagement look more convincing, the couple sets out on public dates that incorporate their hobbies.

First, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook look completely relaxed around one another during an indoor rock climbing date, revealing just how comfortable they’ve gotten with each other. As they catch their breath together after a strenuous workout, they look just like a real couple.

The fake couple gets even cuter at an arcade, where they pose for an adorable photo together with a stuffed animal and also snap pictures of one another with beaming smiles.

Will Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook will be able to fool everyone, and how will their fake engagement transform their actual relationship? To find out, tune in to the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST.!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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