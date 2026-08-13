5 K-Dramas That Left Us With The Biggest Emotional Hangovers

If you’ve ever finished a K-drama and immediately stared at the ceiling wondering what to do with your life next, you know exactly what an emotional hangover feels like. Some dramas don’t just make us cry—they completely take over our hearts and refuse to leave long after the final episode. From devastating love stories to heartbreaking endings, these are the K-dramas that left viewers with the biggest emotional hangovers.

Warning: spoilers for the dramas below.

Five childhood friends grow up together in the same neighborhood in Seoul, navigating family struggles, first love, school, and the uncertainty of growing up. Deok Sun (Lee Hye Ri), Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Sun Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi), and Taek (Park Bo Gum) each face their own challenges, making every character feel real and relatable. Their friendships and the memories they create are what make “Reply 1988” so unforgettable.

This series arguably had one of the most unexpected endings in any K-drama. It created a huge divide among fans, who were suddenly defending their picks: Team Taek or Team Jung Hwan. Those who were Team Jung Hwan were left absolutely devastated and many still aren’t over it. If you watched the series when it first aired, you probably remember how netizens were in complete uproar over the ending.

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Lee Ji An (IU) is a debt-ridden young woman who hustles between several part time jobs and looks after her ailing grandmother. She feels as if there is nothing to look forward to, but things change when she meets Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun). He becomes her friend, philosopher, and guide. He helps her look at the bright side of life and gives her the emotional support she seeks.

The story of Ji An is really not for the weak-hearted. Watching her struggle through so much while doing everything she can to take care of her aging grandmother is both heartbreaking and incredibly relatable. The drama feels heavy for most of its run, but the ending offers just enough hope to make all of that pain worth it. It leaves you with a bittersweet feeling that lingers, almost like a reflection of life itself.

Start watching the drama below:

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Based on a novel, “The Red Sleeve” is a historical K-drama that tells the story of an emperor named Yi San (Lee Jun Ho), who falls in love with the court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Despite their differences in class and status, the two engage in a deep romance while trying to fight for their nation. This drama is based on the story of King Jeongjo, who was a noble and great ruler, and the woman he fell madly in love with.

Many still can’t get over this ending. Although the series is loosely based on true events and the outcome was inevitable, it couldn’t have prepared viewers for the absolute anguish and pain. It’s an unforgettable series with a heart-wrenching ending, but it’s also a masterpiece of a drama with fantastic performances from Lee Se Young and Lee Jun Ho. Their powerful chemistry and emotional performances made Yi San and Deok Im’s tragic love story one that viewers will never forget.

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Lee Do Hyun plays Hwang Hee Tae, a charming and brilliant medical school student who falls in love with Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a strong-willed and independent nurse. The backdrop of the drama takes place in May of 1980 in Gwangju, a period where students rebelled against the corrupt government. And many lives were lost during the Gwangju Uprising.

One of the most tragic endings you’ll see in a K-drama, “Youth of May” is definitely not for the faint of heart. Watching Myung Hee and Hee Tae slowly fall in love makes everything that happens afterward feel even more heartbreaking. Their relationship starts off so tender and genuine, and the chemistry between the two actors is incredibly powerful. You can’t help but become completely invested in their love story and root for them to have the happy ending they deserve.

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IU stars as the lucky damsel Hae Soo in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.” When Go Ha Jin gets sent back in time to the Goryeo era as Hae Soo, she magically bumps into a royal family of many good-looking princes. She falls in love with the eighth prince (Kang Ha Neul) but gets her heart broken and later ends up falling in love with the “evil” brother, Wang So (Lee Joon Gi).

This series became a hit internationally as people couldn’t help but fall in love with the tragic love story between Hae Soo and Wang So. As Wang So must choose duty over love, Hae Soo is left heartbroken, making their romance one of the most unforgettable love stories in K-drama history. The story is so beautiful and heartbreaking that fans still continue to talk about it as one of the saddest K-dramas of all time. It’s a tragic story filled with unforgettable characters, emotional twists, and a love that leaves a lasting impact long after the final episode.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

