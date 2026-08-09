'A Bona Fide Killer' And 'Love On The Menu' Rise To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “A Bona Fide Killer” and “Love on the Menu” are gaining steam!

On August 8, both new dramas soared to their highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 9.4 percent for its fourth episode, marking a new personal record for the show.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu,” which remained the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday, also hit a new all-time high with its fifth episode, which climbed to an average nationwide rating of 13.4 percent.

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2,” which airs in the same time slot as “A Bona Fide Killer,” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent for its second episode.

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband,” which has just one episode left to go, matched its previous personal best of 7.5 percent ahead of its series finale.

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent, while JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” scored a nationwide average of 4.7 percent for the night.

Start watching “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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