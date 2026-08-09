KARA's Han Seung Yeon's Agency Responds To Concerns About Her Health

KARA’s Han Seung Yeon’s agency has officially responded to the growing concern over her health.

Recently, many people became worried about Han Seung Yeon’s health due to footage of her visiting a birthday cafe prepared by her fans. Fans noticed Han Seung Yeon exhibiting tremors in her hands and upper body, a symptom they had not seen before.

The concern about the star’s health led to fans revisiting footage of past performances in which some of her movements appeared slightly unnatural, leading to speculation about potential health issues.

On August 9, Han Seung Yeon’s agency AER Entertainment responded by stating, “Han Seung Yeon has a preexisting cervical disc issue, and her symptoms have recently worsened slightly.”

According to the agency, Han Seung Yeon is recovering while undergoing medical treatment, and she currently has no other health issues.

Wishing Han Seung Yeon a speedy and full recovery!

Watch Han Seung Yeon in “My Worst Neighbor” below:

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